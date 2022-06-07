(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer! Today’s Q&A takes us to Destiny USA.

At the start of the pandemic, the electric wheelchair scooters that customers could rent at Destiny USA were removed and have not returned.

Linda Wight emailed the Your Stories Team wanting to know when the scooters might come back.

Aiden McGuire, Director of Corporate Communications for Destiny’s parent company, Pyramid, said the scooters were owned and operated by the same company that ran the valet by the Cheesecake Factory.

Valet Park of America pulled both services at the start of the pandemic. McGuire said he is hopeful the mall can bring back valet parking and scooters in the near future but wasn’t able to provide a timeframe.

When asked if Destiny would explore using another company or operating its own fleet of scooters, McGuire said it’s committed to working with Valet Park of America because of the past relationship and the company can operate the scooter program more efficiently and on a larger scale than Destiny could.

McGuire added that those who need a manual wheelchair can go to the security desks and request one for free.

Do you have a question about something happening in your neighborhood? Let the Your Stories Team know, and we will work to get you an answer!

Call us anytime at 315-446-9900 or email us at yourstories@localsyr.com.