ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A viewer named Kristen Mann emailed the Your Stories Team asking about the popular trail at Onondaga Lake Park.

She wrote:

Are there any plans to cut down the brush around the Onondaga lake trail? It’s such an amazing place to walk or bike but I do miss the beautiful views of the lake that we used to have.

Mann said she particularly noticed the views on the West Lake Trail being obstructed by brush and trees.

“…The views towards the top of the trail (between the amphitheater and the orange lot) are what I miss the most. They were so beautiful and overlooked the lake from above and you could see the city skyline as well. It would be amazing to see it again,” Mann emailed the YS Team.

Justin Sayles, Communications Director with the Onondaga County Executive’s office, said the county does not trim or mow along the shoreline on the West Shore Trail due to wetlands that are state or federally protected.

Sayles said other parts of the shoreline are maintained by the county.

“As we do once a year in late July, at a point in time when the ground is firm enough to support our long arm mower, we cut sections of the east shoreline between the Yacht Club and Saw Mill Creek (approx 1.75 miles). And this year is no different – the crew plans to begin that work in the next week or so,” Sayles said in an email.

Sayles said crews mow/trim in certain sections rather than the entire shoreline. He said this is done so natural habitats and wildlife is not disturbed.

“We are further limited to trees/woody growth less than 4” DBH (diameter at breast height) due to the fact that current NYS law prohibits cutting those due to the presence of the protected Indiana Bat,” Sayles said via email.

Sayles also said crews leave spots untouched to stabilize the shoreline. He said in some spots where brush and other vegetation cover was removed, erosion issues surfaced.