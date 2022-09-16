SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest question has us jumping on the NYS Thruway to the new Chick-Fil-A at the Chittenango rest stop.

Viewer Fred Alfred wrote the YS Team:

Will the new Chick-Fil-A on the Thruway be open on Sundays?

Chick-Fil-A opened inside the new Chittenango service area on I-90 West.

Chick-fil-A is well-known for being closed on Sundays. It’s proven to be a winning recipe for the company, Chick-fil-A is routinely voted as the top fast food restaurant in America, according to The American Customer Satisfaction Index.

You might be thinking with the new Chittenango location being on the Thruway, the chain might make an exception for hungry Sunday travelers. That won’t be the case, it will close on Sunday.

A spokesperson with the Thruway Authority sent the YS Team the following statement regarding the new Chick-fil-A:

The Sunday closure is a brand requirement and one that Empire State Thruway Partners had to factor into the tenant plan. Empire State Thruway Partners explored a selection of restaurants and finalized agreements with specific brands to operate at the redeveloped service areas to enhance and improve the travel experience for our customers.

Each service area will offer a variety of dining options and we require that at least one food option is available 24-hours a day at each service area. In terms of Chittenango, Starbucks will be open on Sundays when CFA is closed and the convenience store features hot food (pizza, hot dogs, etc) and prepackaged salads, sandwiches, wraps and fruit, among other items.