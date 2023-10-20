LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You’re asking us to shine a light on a holiday tradition for many families that went dim years ago.
Several of you, including Cathy, asked “will the walk return for Lights On The Lake?” After looking into your questions, it doesn’t look like it.
Galaxy Media, the group behind Lights On The Lake at Onondaga Lake Park, says the reason they stopped doing the walk was due to the safety.
“It brought large crowds. It was hard to manage,” says Galaxy Media, who added that they even had people who wouldn’t stay on the path and were touching and climbing on displays.
So they decided to go with wheels only. They replaced the walk with charity nights.
The price is reduced to $5 per car the first two nights of the season, and all proceeds go to the charity.
They also offer a 5K walk and run on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 6 a.m. with the lights on for your enjoyment. It will cost you $35, but some part the money from the race goes to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.
