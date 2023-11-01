TOWN OF HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team received a question about the closed Hastings rest area off of I-81 south in Oswego County.

The rest stop sits between exits 32 (Central Square) and 31 (Bartel Road, Brewerton).

The viewer was curious as to why the rest area is still closed and wondered if reopening would relieve some of the congested truck traffic at the Pilot Travel Center on 7th North Street in Salina.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the Hastings rest area was one of six to close in 2010 due to budgetary reasons. The DOT said the six were identified as older, smaller, and outdated rest areas.

“The Hastings rest area on I-81 south remains closed and, at this time, there are no plans to reopen it. However, truckers are allowed to park at the rest area during severe weather events when travel on I-81 is banned,” NYSDOT said in an email to the YS Team.

Back in 2010 when the rest area closed, the DOT also mentioned travel amenities in nearby Brewerton and a commercial rest area (Pilot Travel Center) in Salina as reasons the Hastings spot would remain temporarily closed.

For those not wanting to exit I-81 south to find a rest area, the nearest locations are 46 miles to the north in Watertown and 65 miles to the south in Whitney Point, according to NYSDOT.