TOWN OF HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- You ask, we answer!
The Your Stories Team received a question about the closed Hastings rest area off of I-81 south in Oswego County.
The rest stop sits between exits 32 (Central Square) and 31 (Bartel Road, Brewerton).
The viewer was curious as to why the rest area is still closed and wondered if reopening would relieve some of the congested truck traffic at the Pilot Travel Center on 7th North Street in Salina.
According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the Hastings rest area was one of six to close in 2010 due to budgetary reasons. The DOT said the six were identified as older, smaller, and outdated rest areas.
“The Hastings rest area on I-81 south remains closed and, at this time, there are no plans to reopen it. However, truckers are allowed to park at the rest area during severe weather events when travel on I-81 is banned,” NYSDOT said in an email to the YS Team.
Back in 2010 when the rest area closed, the DOT also mentioned travel amenities in nearby Brewerton and a commercial rest area (Pilot Travel Center) in Salina as reasons the Hastings spot would remain temporarily closed.
For those not wanting to exit I-81 south to find a rest area, the nearest locations are 46 miles to the north in Watertown and 65 miles to the south in Whitney Point, according to NYSDOT.
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories Q&A: Here’s when Texas Roadhouse will open in Oswego
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s being built on Waterhouse Road in Clay?
- Your Stories Q&A: Will this Oswego County rest stop off I-81 reopen?
- Your Stories Q&A: Here’s when the new Bath & Body Works will open in Clay
- Your Stories Q&A: An update on dark interstate lights in Syracuse
- Your Stories Q&A: Heads-up, this 690 traffic alert could impact your commute
- Your Stories Q&A: Are we still falling back this fall?
- Syracuse opening Second Chance to help with stray dogs
- Your Stories Q&A: When will OLP exit (24A) off I-81 reopen?
- Your Stories: Repairs planned for Soule Road railroad crossing in Clay
- Your Stories Q&A: Will the $84 Million Thruway project be completed by the end of year?
- Your Stories Q&A: Will the walk return for Lights On The Lake?
- Your Stories Q&A: Here’s why you see construction fencing near the interchange of Kirkville Road and I-481
- Your Stories Q&A: Sky Zone relocating, pickleball center coming to DeWitt
- Your Stories Q&A: An update on the DeWitt Chick-fil-A