TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

A popular question to the Your Stories Team: Will lottery tickets and scratch-offs be sold at this year’s NYS Fair?

Last year, the New York Gaming Commission blamed staffing levels and the economic climate as the reason for not selling lottery tickets and scratch-offs.

A spokesperson for the Gaming Commission confirmed to New Channel 9 that tickets will be sold at this year’s Fair, but did not provide details or elaborate on why sales are returning.

This will be welcomed news to a lot of viewers who were upset by the Fair not offering tickets last year.

According to the New York Lottery’s website, fairgoers can find “Moolah Land” inside the Toyota Coliseum, not far from gates 2 and 3.

In addition to games, such as a “Winner’s Wheel,” the New York Lottery will have tickets for sale:

“Stop by The Lucky Break Bodega to buy Lottery tickets and cash prizes up to $600. Try for a win with the newest Scratch-Off tickets or your favorite draw game,” written on the New York Lottery’s website.