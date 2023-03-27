CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

Viewer Michael Halsey recently emailed the Your Stories Team wanting to know why the Village of Canastota in Madison County can’t have a drugstore.

Halsey referenced the Walgreens that closed last November, leaving the village without a pharmacy. It was one of four Walgreens in NewsChannel 9’s viewing area to close last fall.

Halsey said there are many seniors in Canastota that don’t have the means to travel to get their medication.

Canastota’s Village Administrator echoed those concerns.

“A pharmacy is an extremely important part of any community, and Walgreens’ departure put additional and undeserved stress on our elderly and ill residents. The Village continues to work with local business leaders to attract a new pharmacy, and we invite any such companies to visit Canastota and see all we have to offer,” Village Administrator Jeremy Ryan said via email.

While Village leaders would like to see another pharmacy come to Canastota, Ryan said to his knowledge, there hasn’t been any interest from other national chains.

If that changes, we will make sure to update you on the Q&A.