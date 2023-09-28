SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!
Several viewers have reached out to the Your Stories Team concerned about the looming government shutdown and how it impacts Social Security.
Tonya Corujo writes:
If the government shutdown happens will Social Security recipients get paid?
Yes, Social Security payments will continue.
According to ABC News, the vast majority of the government will actually carry on as usual during a government shutdown.
In addition to Social Security payments not being impacted, Medicare, Medicaid, and many benefits provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs would also be available.
A government shutdown will begin at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, October 1, if Congress is unable to pass a funding plan. President Biden would also need to sign the plan into law.
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories Q&A: Would a government shutdown impact Social Security?
- Your Stories Q&A: Security upgrades made to Manlius Swan Pond
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s “coming soon” to former Mattydale Pizza Hut?
- Free at-home COVID tests are back: Here’s how to get yours
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s next for the former Tim Hortons site in Clay?
- Route 290 tracks in DeWitt removed, road has reopened
- Your Stories Q&A: Update on transforming former Will and Baumer site
- Your Stories Q&A: The plans for a vacant gas station in Westvale
- Your Stories Q&A: Construction starts on development in Clay
- Your Stories Q&A: When will new Great Northern owner fix the potholes?
- Your Stories Q&A: More WellNow Urgent Cares “temporarily closed”
- Your Stories Q&A: Here’s what’s being built near Cicero Walmart
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s being built near former Erie Blvd Pizza Hut?
- Your Stories Q&A: When will repairs be made to Syracuse’s Hanover Square Fountain?
- Your Stories Q&A: How to report a rough railroad crossing