SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

Several viewers have reached out to the Your Stories Team concerned about the looming government shutdown and how it impacts Social Security.

Tonya Corujo writes:

If the government shutdown happens will Social Security recipients get paid?

Yes, Social Security payments will continue.

According to ABC News, the vast majority of the government will actually carry on as usual during a government shutdown.

In addition to Social Security payments not being impacted, Medicare, Medicaid, and many benefits provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs would also be available.

A government shutdown will begin at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, October 1, if Congress is unable to pass a funding plan. President Biden would also need to sign the plan into law.