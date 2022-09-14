MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- YO! BURRITO is closed…for now. The fast-casual Mexican restaurant opened in 2021 in the Limestone Commons Plaza off West Seneca Turnpike in Manlius.

One of the owners, Mark Bullis, says that the takeout-only restaurant was always just an incubator concept with plans to expand the restaurant to dine-in service.

Bullis also says that the goal is to combine YO! BURRITO with craft beer. Bullis adds that they are currently looking for the right location for YO! BURRITO’s next home.

As for the space that YO! BURRITO occupied in Limestone Plaza, Bullis says that will become the Daily Diner. He adds that they will renovate the closed YO! location and the vacant office next door so there’s enough space for the diner.

The Daily Diner will reportedly have 70 seats indoors and will offer outdoor seating when the weather allows. The plan is to open the Daily Diner in December or January. It will offer breakfast, brunch, and lunch. It will also serve alcohol.

Bullis further states that while they hunt for the next YO! BURRITO location, if you have a gift card, you can use it at the Daily Diner when it opens or you can email them for a full refund (heyyoburrito@gmail.com).