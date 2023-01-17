EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

If you frequented the Red Lobster on Erie Boulevard E near Thompson Road, you’ll need to find a new spot to get your seafood fix.

The company confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that this location closed on January 9th.

Several viewers contacted the Your Stories Team about the closure. People were confused if it was just temporary.

It is permanent closure.

The windows are boarded up and the sign has been removed from the building.

A notice on the door reads:

This location is permanently closed. Thank you for your support over the years. We look forward to serving you at other Red Lobster locations in the future. We invite you to visit us in Liverpool.

Red Lobster told the YS Team, employees at the Erie Blvd location were offered the chance to transfer to the Liverpool location.

The company sent the following statement:

“We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as part of the normal course of business, and as a result, we have concluded that this location is no longer right for Red Lobster. Therefore, we made the incredibly difficult decision to close our restaurant at 2965 Erie Boulevard.

We have another Red Lobster restaurant nearby in Liverpool. We invite our loyal guests to dine-in or order To Go from that location.”