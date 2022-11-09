You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team received a few emails from viewers wondering when the Sentinel Heights Road bridge in Nedrow will reopen to traffic.

Those waiting for the bridge that goes over Interstate 81, will not have to wait long. The New York State Department of Transportation said a ribbon cutting is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. Once the ribbon cutting concludes, the new bridge will open to traffic.

The old Sentinel Heights Road bridge, built in 1963, was torn down in March.

According to the DOT, the new $6.2 million is 35-feet wide and has higher clearance above I-81 than the original bridge.

The DOT said the new bridge will have a section for pedestrians and bicyclist.