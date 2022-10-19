SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Having a hard time sleeping at night? You might not have to worry about that much longer!

A viewer named Allison, emailed the Your Stories Team wanting to know what is being built on Erie Boulevard near the Dunkin’ Donuts in DeWitt.

According to Town of DeWitt Planning Department documents and a construction worker on site, a Sleep Number store is in the works.

The site, located at 3485 Erie Blvd East, used to be where a Subway restaurant once stood. That old building has been demolished to make way for the new Sleep Number store.

A spokesperson with Sleep Number said the company does not comment on new stores. It’s not clear when construction will be completed.

According to Sleep Number’s website, this will be the second store in the Syracuse area. Currently, there’s a location at Destiny USA.