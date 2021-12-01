Your Stories: Some already feeling the impact of having elective procedures abruptly postponed

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With the threat of another winter COVID-19 surge and ongoing staffing shortages at hospitals, the workload is now getting backed up at some surgery centers and outpatient facilities.

The spike from the Delta variant and lack of employees has forced some hospitals to already delay non-emergency procedures.

In one of Your Stories, NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne smith hears about concerns over these delays that are jeopardizing people’s health beyond Coronavirus.

For Tim Davies of Seneca Falls, a colonoscopy is at the top of the list of elective procedures he doesn’t look forward to having done.

“This is my fourth one colonoscopy, and this one got pushed up a couple of years because of what they found in the previous one. I’m more susceptible to cancer now than I was before.” Tim davies, had elective procedure postponed

The fourth colonoscopy Davies referenced was scheduled for next Monday, December 6, at Finger Lakes Gastroenterology in Geneva.

Only a few days away, Davies has already been preparing for his procedure, but it was put off last minute to February 2022.

“Tuesday, I had to get my bloodwork for the colonoscopy. So, I went in the morning, got my bloodwork and came home,” Davies explained. “As soon as I got home I got a call from the place where I was going to have a colonoscopy and she said, ‘well according to the Governor, we have to shut down elective surgeries.'”

Last Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced an Executive Order that gives the New York State Department of Health the authority to postpone elective procedures at hospitals with a limited capacity of 10% or less beginning Friday, December 3.

The goal of this Executive Order is to relieve those hospitals, but now it seems to be causing a backlog at outpatient clinics like Finger Lakes Gastroenterology.

It’s not even in a hospital. They’re not freeing up hospital beds, as far as I know. It’s at a separate facility quite a few miles away from Geneva General Hospital. Tim Davies, Seneca Falls

For Davies, to describe the delay of his colonoscopy as an inconvenience is an understatement.

“I live alone. I don’t have anyone to say, ‘hey, come on over and take me to Geneva this morning,’ so, I had to find somebody to drive me there,” Davies said. “All of these things that have already started and the fact that the Governor is setting this in motion starting Friday, I mean, that’s only 2 days before my procedure.”

“It’s really frustrating to have to go through that and now I’ll have to go through it again in February.” TIM DAVIES, HAD ELECTIVE PROCEDURE POSTPONED

NewsChannel 9 reached out to Finger Lakes Gastroenterology to comment on the procedure delays. In a statement, a spokesperson said the goal was to provide as much advance notice to patients about these changes.

Read the full statement below:

In response to Governor Hochul’s signed Executive Order going into effect Friday, December 3, 2021, in which the Department of Health will be allowed to limit non-essential (elective), non-urgent procedures for all hospitals with less than 10% bed capacity, we are reaching out to patients who have elective, non-essential cases scheduled at our hospital and our affiliated ambulatory surgery center. We appreciate that patients often plan ahead for procedures such as colonoscopies and coordinate their schedule, transportation, and have clinical prep in advance. In addition, there are per-operative testing requirements that need to be completed in specified timeframes before procedures. As we anticipate that for the near future, while we are experiencing this high volume of inpatients, in order to comply with this executive order, we will be rescheduling these non-essential (elective), non-urgent procedures and have been in touch with patients directly. Our aim was to provide as much advance notice to patients about these changes. In our hospital, we surge and flex our capacity each day to manage community needs, in times of high volumes such as that which we are currently experiencing. As we await more guidance from New York State, we have chosen to communicate with our patients In advance, as non-essential (elective) procedures such as screening colonoscopies may be postponed through January 15, 2022, or as stipulated when our bed capacity is greater than 10%. Our providers are reaching out to patients to communicate with them personally about how this executive order impacts our patients’ scheduled procedures. We encourage patients to also stay in close contact with their providers related to any changes in their condition. We appreciate the understanding of our patients as we work through the dynamic situation of being responsive to the increased demands of our community for urgent/acute care during this global pandemic. Lara Chatel Turbide, Vice President, Community Services Finger Lakes Health & Executive Director, Finger Lakes Health Foundation

