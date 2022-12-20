SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Having a full staff of drivers at Centro has been a problem since the pandemic. Sick calls are amplifying what’s already a difficult situation.

“Normally we have a really strong bench we can pull from, plug in another bus operator and the service goes out,” said Steven Koegel, Centro’s Vice President of Communications. “Right now that bench in the morning is empty.”

A NewsChannel 9 viewer reached out to the Your Stories team about trouble getting to work because her bus route was cancelled.

“We’re trying the best we can. This is not what we want to be for our community. We really want to be the transportation service that you can rely on.” Steven Koegel, Vice President of Communications at Centro

Koegel encourages all riders to download the Centro app because they provide alerts as soon as a route changes.

“If you don’t have a smartphone sign up for our SMS alert system. So if you choose your bus route, you’ll get all the information you need to know about your particular bus route for that day,” Koegel said. He also said you can also call Centro’s call center if they are concerned (315) 442-3400.

On January 7, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon Centro will have an open house at its facility located at 200 Cortland Avenue in Syracuse. It will be an opportunity for you to fill out an application and also get a hands-on look at what it takes to become a bus driver including getting behind the wheel.

“In our usual training session, you don’t actually get behind the wheel until you’re a couple of weeks into the process,” Koegel said. “We don’t want people getting down the road and say oh, this isn’t for me once they get behind that big wheel.”