MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After two years in business, Spera’s & Sons, a butcher shop and market in Manlius suddenly closed last week.

A Facebook post on July 12, read “Sorry Manlius! We will be closed until further notice… Please keep an eye on our social updates.”

The post left some customers hoping the closure was a temporary one and not permanent.

When the YS Team visited the closed store on Cazenovia Road near the Manlius Fire Department, the sign above the business had been removed. Co-owner, Mark Spera Jr. confirmed to us it is a permanent closure.

Spera Jr. was one of three partners involved in the store known for fresh meat and good burgers. Spera Jr. said the reason the store closed was due to partnership issues. He said the store was doing well in terms of sales, but the three partners “could not get a business agreement nailed down.”

Spera Jr. said he would love for Spera’s to return to the Fayetteville/Manlius area in the next three years, perhaps on a larger scale than the store that just closed. Spera Jr. said the focus right now is on the company’s main store in Cicero. Spera’s on Route 31 has been in business for 40 years and is not going anywhere.