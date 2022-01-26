Your Stories: Steeplechase tenants left without heat and hot water for multiple days

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 is investigating one of Your Stories after receiving complaints from residents at Steeplechase Apartments in Camillus. Residents say they have had no hot water for several days, while others have had no heat.

Delaney O’Neil had to use space heaters and a running oven to keep her apartment warm for several days.

“I had gotten home from work, and about an hour later a maintenance man came to my door, and he had two space heaters in his hands, and all he told me basically was that there’s a burst pipe and I was going to be without heat or water for a while,” says O’Neil.

O’Neil says maintenance dropped off the heaters and left. She wasn’t given any further detail or an estimated time when the heat and water would be fixed. She says from January 16 through 18, her heat would turn on and then off, sometimes staying on for hours, other times turning off for hours. At one point, she says she woke up to her apartment being 62 degrees. O’Neil says that on January 19, her heat started to work again. However, it’s been 11 days since O’Neil has had hot water, and it’s taken several days to get answers.

“Last Friday, I tried calling only to find out that the office was going to be closed and wasn’t going to be back open until Monday,” says O’Neil.

Instead, she tried calling the apartment’s 24-hour emergency maintenance line.

O’Neil added, “Nobody answered. I left a message. Nobody got back to me, and I thought it was a little bit weird that it’s supposedly a 24-hour emergency maintenance, and no one answered my call.”

She finally got an answer on Tuesday night from Steeplechase. The complex apologized in an email and said a new hot water tank would be installed on January 28.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to Steeplechase Apartments multiple times and went to the office to get some answers, only to be greeted with a closed sign and three locked doors. Late Wednesday afternoon, Steeplechase provided NewsChannel 9 with a statement:

“On January 14, our team was made aware of an unrepairable leak underneath the hot water tank in the 500 building at Steeplechase Apartments and Townhomes, resulting in loss of heat and hot water for our residents. After being notified of the issue, our property team immediately took action to assist those affected by activating the backup boiler, providing space heaters, and negotiating special rates for the local Hilton on Camillus while the heat and hot water remain out of service. We will continue to provide updates to our residents regarding the replacement tank but are hopeful that this issue will be resolved by the end of the week. Jamar Clark, Property Manager

Steeplechase Apartments also say they will be helping to cover increased electric bills for residents who have received space heaters.