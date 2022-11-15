DeWitt, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – An update on a sweet spot for your sweet tooth.

The Your Stories Team keeps getting questions about Crumbl Cookies and when it will be open for business.

The company known for its gourmet cookies and pink packaging is moving into the Marshall’s Plaza off of Erie Boulevard.

Eric Recoon, with Benderson Development, which operates the plaza in DeWitt, said Crumbl Cookies is targeting November 23 to open. But he cautioned, it’s a “soft” date. So, the opening date could change.

Fans of Crumbl have been eagerly awaiting this opening which has been delayed by supply chain and labor issues, according to Recoon.

The DeWitt location will be the first Crumbl Cookies location in Central New York. According to its website, it has locations in the Rochester and Buffalo areas.