TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Your Stories Team has received several emails about the old Colorado Mine Co. Steakhouse in Salina being demolished. The viewers were wondering if future development is in the works for this site.

The building is located at 1333 Buckley Road, near the Thruway and I-81.

According to the Town of Salina Planning and Development Department, the building was constructed in the 70s. It’s changed hands a few times, from different restaurants to a popular dance club called Sugar Mill.

Most people likely remember it as the Colorado Mine Co. Steakhouse which operated from 1994-2010.

The Town of Salina said the property owner is tearing down the building to make it more attractive for future development.

No future building plans have been brought before the Town’s Planning and Development Department.