MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last month, the Your Stories team sought out more information about the plan to bring a Taco Bell Cantina to the Village of Manlius.

A month later, the Village of Manlius has confirmed that the Taco Bell Cantina is set to be built where the old Manlius Firehouse stands and will include a drive-thru.

Village leaders had been working with Hospitality Restaurant Group (HRG), who proposed the idea to turn the old firehouse on Stickley Drive into a Taco Bell Cantina.

In December 2023, the proposal was at a standstill after the zone change for the drive-thru was rejected by the village board on a 2-2 tie vote because the fifth member was absent from the vote, and a tie is considered a rejection.

According to Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall, the village board voted again recently after he had asked they vote with a full quorum, which passed 3-2 to approve the zone change that would allow HRG to install the Taco Bell Cantina with a drive-thru.

Now that the zone change has been approved, HRG now has to submit their Taco Bell Cantina plans for project approval.

Mayor Whorrall told the Your Stories team he thought the initial rejection was because initial plans called for the firehouse to be torn down.

Instead, Mayor Whorrall says the firehouse will be reused as the site of the restaurant with a full bar, outside seating, a stage for live music and a second floor that could be used as a community room.

Courtesy: APD Engineering & Architecture

We’ll keep you updated once we find out if the project is approved or not.