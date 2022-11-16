Syracuse, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Ballot battles are still being sorted out in some election races, but is one term we’ve heard practically everyday leaving you befuddled?

The question:

What is an affidavit ballot?

Dustin Czarny with the Onondaga County Board of Elections said an affidavit ballot is given to someone who shows up to a polling location on election day but their name isn’t showing up in the poll books.

Many states call this type of ballot, provisional ballots.

After filling out an affidavit ballot, a person must sign an oath stating that all information they’re providing is accurate.

Czarny said that an affidavit ballot gets a bipartisan review by the board of elections to deem if it should be counted.

Adding that more than 1,900 affidavit ballots were given to Onondaga County voters in the latest midterm election. He said about 90 percent of the affidavit ballots are being deemed, “good.”

Czarny said the majority of people filling out an affidavit ballot had moved and the address didn’t match registration records.

Under Tompkins County’s BOE FAQ page, it lists the difference between an emergency ballot and an affidavit ballot:

An Emergency ballot is used if any voting machine shall become out of order during an election. These ballots are opened at the polls after the polls are closed and counted as machine votes.

An Affidavit ballot is used when a voter’s name has been omitted from the computer generated poll books. These voters must swear that they are a registered voter and provide current and previous address, and at a primary election must include the party in which he is enrolled. A voter may also use an affidavit ballot to challenge his/her party enrollment stated in the poll book.