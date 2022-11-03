LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The latest Your Stories Q&A had us grabbing the E-ZPass for an answer.
NewsChannel 9 viewer, Trisha, wrote:
I travel the New York State Thruway every day to and from work and I’m concerned about the snow removal this winter between exits 39 and 37 due to the concrete barriers in place to create the temporary lanes due to construction. There is no shoulder for snow. What is the plan?
Crews are in the middle of an $84 million Thruway construction project in Onondaga County. Concrete barriers are up in long stretches to create temporary lanes.
Video the YS Team recorded from Liverpool, shows little to no shoulder between the barriers and temporary lanes.
A spokesperson for the Thruway Authority told the YS Team, construction crews will remove the barriers before the start of winter. The plan is to shift one direction of traffic back to the original traffic pattern this month, and the other direction will shift in early December.
The spokesperson said shifting traffic back to original patterns will create shoulders in both directions.
