SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories team has been fielding several questions about the giant wind turbines being hauled on area interstates.
John says almost daily he sees the long wind turbine blades and the other parts heading south on Interstate 81.
He wonders where are they coming from and where are they going?
You might have seen these convoys.
The trucks are escorted by several State Police Troopers.
No, your tax dollars aren’t paying for the escort, the wind companies are footing the bill.
Troop D of the State Police alone was escorting about three trucks a day and five days a week.
A spokesperson for State Police says many of the turbines are coming from Canada and going to different parts of New York and Pennsylvania.
Troopers also escort loads from the Port of Oswego.
The director of the port says it’s been busy since April. Crews have shipped 200 sections of these turbines and about 100 blades.
He says some of the pieces are coming from Michigan while others are coming from Europe.
The windmill components’ final destination — Steuben and Broome counties in New York’s Southern Tier.
