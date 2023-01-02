SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For some it happens daily or even multiple times a day – a call from an unknown number, you pick it up and it’s a telemarketer. Most people hang up right away.

On December 6, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation giving customers the option to be added to the company’s do-not-call list at the beginning of certain telemarketing calls.

“This new legislation will protect New Yorkers from receiving frustrating, unwanted calls by better providing information on do-not-call lists,” said Governor Hochul.

Before this, telemarketers were required to offer that option, but if you ended the call immediately you would have missed the chance to opt-out.

A viewer reached out to the Your Stories team because he received telemarketing calls just two days into the new year and didn’t get the optin to opt-out. While this legislation is new for 2023, it doesn’t start immediately.

It takes effect 90 days after the governor signed it into law, so telemarketers aren’t required to provide the opt-out information at the beginning of the call until March 6, 2023.

You can register your phone number at www.donotcall.gov or by calling (888) 382-1222.