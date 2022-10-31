CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The latest Your Stories Q&A has us taking the fast lane for an answer.
Tim Gray, asked the YS Team if rumble strips will be reinstalled on State Route 481 from Cicero to Fulton.
481 is now a smooth ride thanks to a $14.5 million pavement rehabilitation project. The project covers almost 13 miles of highway and over 50 lane miles, according to the NYSDOT.
NYS DOT spokesperson, Curtis Jetter, said in an email that rumble strips will be added. He said it could start as soon as this week if the weather cooperates.
While there is not a firm start date on the rumble strips, Jetter said the project will be completed before the end of November.
