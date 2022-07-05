(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Viewer Josh Burnard contacted the Your Stories Team asking when the new Byrne Dairy on Electronics Parkway in the Town of Salina is going to open. Burnard said it looked like construction work had come to a halt.

The new Byrne Dairy and Deli is located near Lockheed Martin. The building and gas pumps are up. A large construction fence surrounds the property.

Christian Brunelle, with Byrne Dairy stores, said the goal is to open the new store at the end of the month. Brunelle said they are waiting on National Grid to supply electricity to the site. Brunelle said National Grid hasn’t provided an update on when power will be supplied.

Byrne Dairy is looking to hire 25 people for its new location. The company is holding open interviews for the new store at three current locations:

9-11 a.m. at the Old Liverpool Road location

12-2 p.m. at the Henry Clay Boulevard location

3-5 p.m. at the Morgan Road location

You can find more information on employment at the Byrne Dairy website.