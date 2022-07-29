SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Viewer Linda Dufloe contacted the Your Stories Team asking when the Chittenango Travel Plaza on the NYS Thruway will reopen.
The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, has been closed for more than a year as crews build a new center.
It is currently one of ten thruway service centers being rebuilt. The NYS Thruway Authority told the YS Team, that the Chittenango location would reopen within the next two months, before the end of September.
Chittenango is part of NYS Thruway Authority’s plan to rebuild 23 service centers and renovate four additional centers. It is a $450 million project, paid for with private funds. Once the ten service centers part of phase one are complete, other rest areas will close to be rebuilt.
- Your Stories: When will the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza featuring a Chick-Fil-A open?
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s the construction on Buckley Road near 7th North Street?
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s the outlook for winter energy prices?
- Your Stories Q&A: SYR gas prices down nearly $.30 in one month, how far will they drop?
- Your Stories: Where is my Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit check?
- Your Stories: Fluctuating gas prices
- Your Stories Q&A: Construction underway on new $4.7 million bridge that goes over I-90
- Your Stories Q&A: Is tall grass near Onondaga Lake Pkwy a tall problem for drivers?
- Your Stories: Spera’s & Sons in Manlius permanently closed
- Old Navy and Ulta Beauty coming to popular shopping center in Clay
- Your Stories: Onondaga Lake Pkwy exit closed for repairs
- Your Stories: Can I choose J&J vaccine for my booster?
- Your Stories: Potholes at Great Northern Mall
- Amphitheater customers should check credit statements for duplicate charges; some innocent, others possible fraud
- Your Stories: Credit cards skimmed during Morgan Wallen at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater