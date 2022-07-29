SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Viewer Linda Dufloe contacted the Your Stories Team asking when the Chittenango Travel Plaza on the NYS Thruway will reopen.

The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, has been closed for more than a year as crews build a new center.

It is currently one of ten thruway service centers being rebuilt. The NYS Thruway Authority told the YS Team, that the Chittenango location would reopen within the next two months, before the end of September.

Chittenango is part of NYS Thruway Authority’s plan to rebuild 23 service centers and renovate four additional centers. It is a $450 million project, paid for with private funds. Once the ten service centers part of phase one are complete, other rest areas will close to be rebuilt.