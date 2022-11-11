SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

Construction on the thruway has you taking a detour to the Your Stories team!

Rosemarie asked, “Can you tell me how long the Thruway from exits 37 to 39 is going to be worked on?”

She added that she drives on it often, and is worried about getting into accidents in the work zone.

Back in June, Governor Hochul announced the construction of I-90, which is an 84 million dollar project.

So Rosemarie, you’ll have to be patient.

Approximately five miles of the Thruway (I-90) will be reconstructed in both directions between west of exit 37 (Syracuse – Liverpool – Electronics Parkway) to exit 39 (Syracuse – Fulton – I-690 – NY Route 690).

“This infrastructure investment project on the Thruway in Onondaga County addresses aging infrastructure and further enhances the safety and reliability of our transportation system in New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “Investing in infrastructure projects is essential to maintaining a modern and efficient roadway that connects our communities and transportation networks across the state. By strengthening our infrastructure through projects like these, New York is on the road toward becoming more efficient, competitive and prosperous.”

The traffic shift from the construction, for the winter, is estimated to be done in a few weeks.

The Your Stories team is told that this means large concrete barriers are being used to form temporary lanes.

“The east end of the project starting at MP 286.9 (just after exit 38) will have the shift removed and traffic will be back in the normal lanes next week. The remaining west end of the project will have the shift removed in early December,” said Director of Media Relations and Communications with the New York State Thruway Authority, Jennifer Givner.

Included in the reconstruction is the exit 39 ramp, which is expected to be done next year.

This project is also said to include repairs at exit 38, “The eastbound ramps will be completed this year. The westbound ramps will be completed next year,” continued Givner.

On top of that, all three bridges (Onondaga Parkway, CSX and Onondaga Lake Outlet) are to be finished by Thanksgiving.

However, the project in its entirety is scheduled to be completed by 2023. Of course, weather permitting.