SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many questions continue to come into the Your Stories Team regarding the Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit.

A lot of people are writing in saying they qualify for the rebate and neighbors have received checks, but they haven’t gotten theirs yet.

Here’s a quick reminder checklist on eligibility:

You qualified for the 2022 STAR credit or exemption

Your income was less than $250,000 for the 2020 income tax year

Your school tax liability for the upcoming school year needs to be more than your 2022 STAR benefit

New York State sent nearly two million checks so far. About another 500,000 still need to go out.

The big question is: What’s the holdup?



A spokesperson with the state says for most of the remaining homeowners, the state needs the 2022-2023 tax bill information from school districts so the checks can be properly calculated.

If you’re eligible to get a check and haven’t received one, you can generally expect to receive it between the time that school tax bills are issued and when the school tax payments are due in their community.

For instance, in Onondaga County, the school tax bills will be issued in mid-August and are due in September.