Your Stories: Where is my IRS refund?

(WSYR-TV) — Roberta Hullings filed her taxes in early May because the deadline was extended. “We got our state return back within a couple of weeks,” Hullings said.

Hullings figured there would be a delay with the federal return. “We’re patient. We still are, but it got to be the beginning of July and I started checking into it trying to find out where’s our tax return,” Hullings explained.

Where’s our tax return? It’s a question the Your Stories team has received a lot.

A representative from the IRS’s Public Affairs Office said the agency understands the frustrations people have and are asking for patience.

In addition to traditional returns, the agency has also had to process stimulus payments, child tax credits and more unemployment tax refunds.

According to the IRS, as of August 13, 2021 it had 11.1 million unprocessed individual returns.

On its website, the agency says covid-19 has caused delays in their services including:

Live phone support

Processing tax returns filed on paper

Answering mail from taxpayers

Reviewing tax returns, even for returns filed electronically

You may not have gotten your refund yet because your return

Includes errors

Is incomplete

Needs further review in general

Is affected by identity theft or fraud

Includes a claim filed for an Earned Income Tax Credit or an Additional Child Tax Credit

The IRS asks that you don’t file a second return or contact them about the status. The IRS will contact you by mail when or if it needs more information to process your return. You can track your refund: https://www.irs.gov/refunds