(WSYR-TV) — As the Fair winds down, the number of lost and found items is going up!

Where is lost and found located on the Fairgrounds?

Lost items and found items are collected and taken to the NYSP barracks located in the back of the Fairgrounds, near Chevy Park.

Wallets, phones, keys and more can be found inside the barracks. If you lose an item and you’re still at the Fair, head to the barracks. If you’re already home, you should call 315-728-4200. Troopers will arrange a time and location to collect your item.

Once the Fair is over, call NYSP’s North Syracuse location if you have a missing item. Their number is 315-455-2826.