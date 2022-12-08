SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Fuel keeps fueling questions to the Your Stories Team.

Have you noticed the difference between gas and diesel prices? A viewer named Brett, certainly has taken noticed. He recently wrote the YS Team wondering why diesel cost so much more than gasoline.

With diesel fuel being cheaper and easier to refine than gasoline, why is it about $2.00 more a gallon?

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.65 in NY. Diesel is selling for $5.69.

Patrick De Haan, Head Petroleum Analyst for GasBuddy, said diesel is not easier and cheaper to refine than gasoline.

“It’s a myth that goes back about 20 years. It’s not cheaper or easier. It’s actually gotten a lot harder to refine,” De Haan said.

Why is it costing so much more than gas right now?

De Haan pointed to a few reasons, but the bottom line, he said it was a supply and demand issue.

“For Gasoline, the peak season is summer, when people are filling up boats and traveling the country. Diesel’s peak consumption is in the winter,” De Haan said.

Another reason for the price difference according to De Haan, oil refineries in the US are geared to producing twice as much gasoline as diesel.

Lastly, Russia’s war in Ukraine is hurting global supply of diesel.

“You need heavy oil to produce heavy products like diesel and Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of heavy oil. Russia’s war on Ukraine has exasperated the problem, De Haan said.

De Haan added he does see diesel supply improving over the weeks and months ahead which should bring diesel prices down. But his predictions always come with a warning that if current market conditions change, his predictions will likely change.