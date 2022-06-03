(WSYR-TV)– Kathryn Donahue is a lifelong Beatles fan. She even framed memories from the last time she saw Sir Paul McCartney at the Dome in 2017, but her sister is an even bigger fan.

“My sister Kimberly, she considers herself the world’s biggest Beatles fan,” Donahue said.

When the sisters found out McCartney would be making his return to Syracuse this year they had to snag their seats. A task that was pretty simple in 2017.

“When we went in 2017 it was printable tickets, they just send you the email you print it to your printer,” Donahue said.

To Donahue’s surprise, it wasn’t so simple this time around.

“Looking at the email there were no actual tickets there, so I’m like well I didn’t understand what was going on cause I’m not the most technologically advanced person by choice,” she said.

With only a flip phone she couldn’t find a way to access the mobile tickets. Her sister tried calling the ticket company and they even tried using someone else’s smartphone but nothing was working.

The sisters thought they were out of luck and out of nearly $2,000 until Donahue reached out to the NewsChannel 9 Your Stories team.

“It just dawned on me this morning, I said this is my last chance I have to try,” Kathryn Donahue

The Your Stories team quickly brought the problem straight to Syracuse University’s Chief Financial Officer Pete Sala. Within the hour Donahue was getting a call from the university saying they’ll print her tickets at the door.

“I really couldn’t believe it,” Donahue said. “I did cry because it’s been very stressful and at the last second to have it turn out okay was such a relief.”

If you’re experiencing a similar situation with your tickets, Pete Sala said to give the Box Office a call or email and they’ll make sure to get your tickets printed for you when you arrive.

