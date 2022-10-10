SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lori Horning said she’s had about seven or eight Amazon deliveries canceled. She wants her stuff and is reconsidering her prime subscription.

“If I’m paying that money to have things delivered, then I expect them to be delivered. If they told me it was going to be a week when I ordered it, I’m okay with that. But, when you tell me going to be here tomorrow and in two days you tell me no there’s something wrong with the the shipping and it never arrives, I’m not okay with that.” Lori Horning, Amazon Customer in Parish, NY

Horning said her neighbors are experiencing it too. NewsChannel 9 has heard from you and the same delivery issues are widespread including in Scott, which is in Cortland County, Tully, Otisco, and Seneca Falls. NewsChannel 9 even heard from Michael Corder who lives in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

“I have one item that I’m working on the fifth delivery,” Michael Corder said of his most recent Amazon order. “It should come today. It’s missed it four times. If it comes today, that will be surprising.”

Corder reached back out to NewsChannel 9 to say the package finally arrived. Amazon deliveries have been an ongoing problem for him.

We reached back out to Amazon with these concerns and we were given the exact same response following our initial inquiry:

“We’re always evaluating how to provide the best service to our customers and apologize for any delays they may have experienced. If there is an issue with an order or delivery, we recommend contacting our Customer Service department to receive any updates or so that we can make it right.”

Last week, Amazon announced it’s hiring 700 employees in the Syracuse region to help with holiday deliveries. When asked if this could address these concerns NewsChannel 9 was told the announcement was for the holiday season and then the Your Stories team was given the same exact statement provided above.

