OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eye-popping update that will have you popping over to Popeyes in the Port City.
Here’s the question: When will the Popeyes in Oswego open?
Your mouth won’t be watering for long!
The company known for its Louisiana-style menu–featuring spicy chicken, tenders, and shrimp–is set to open on September 19 at five p.m.
This Popeyes is located on Route 104 near J-C Penney.
The mayor will be there for a ribbon cutting.
The restaurant will have raffle prizes and music to kick things off.
There are a few Popeyes locations in our area–including one that just opened off of Brewerton Road in Cicero.
Popeyes opened in the 70s and now has more than 27 hundred restaurants.
