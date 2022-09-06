OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eye-popping update that will have you popping over to Popeyes in the Port City.

Here’s the question: When will the Popeyes in Oswego open?

Your mouth won’t be watering for long!

The company known for its Louisiana-style menu–featuring spicy chicken, tenders, and shrimp–is set to open on September 19 at five p.m.

This Popeyes is located on Route 104 near J-C Penney.

The mayor will be there for a ribbon cutting.

The restaurant will have raffle prizes and music to kick things off.

There are a few Popeyes locations in our area–including one that just opened off of Brewerton Road in Cicero.

Popeyes opened in the 70s and now has more than 27 hundred restaurants.

