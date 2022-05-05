SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last fall, the City of Syracuse launched a new partnership with Veo. It provides access to scooters and bikes within the city limits.

“We are seeing a lot of new ridership,” said Paul Colabufa, Veo’s Syracuse Operations Manager. “Thousands of new riders every week.”

NewsChannel 9 viewers shared concerns about seeing them left on street corners, in the middle of the road, and on private property.

“If you see a scooter around unattended, that doesn’t mean it was abandoned there. It is meant to be point to point transportation. They’re all GPS tracked, we know where each one of them is. Anything that’s in the same spot for more than a couple of days, we come and pick up,” Colabufo explained.

Veo does have some bike racks, but the vehicles are intended to be easy to access and return. There are some restrictions.

“You cannot park it in the road,” Colabufo added, “You cannot park it blocking a sidewalk. You cannot park it on private property.”

Veo has a fleet of 500, so you’ll be seeing these bikes and scooters around town. If you have concerns about where and how they’re left, there is a number to call. It’s located right on the bike or scooter.

“We are out 24/7, doesn’t matter how late you call. It doesn’t matter what day of the week you call. We want to know. We want the system to work for everybody. We’ll be there to take care of it,” Colabufo said.

Veo has a violation system. The first is a warning, then a fine of $25 which increases with each additional violation until you lose your privileges altogether. Colabufo hopes neighbors and riders can find common ground.

You can share your concerns to veo by calling them directly. Their number is 855-VEO-2256

The City of Syracuse says it’s heard from constituents about scooters not being properly parked. The Cityline call center (315) 448-CITY (2489) is working with residents to ensure their calls and concerns get to Veo.

Have a story you’d like us to look into? Call or email us — yourstories@localsyr.com.