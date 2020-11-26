‘Zombie Poles’ still plaguing people’s properties in Weedsport: Your Stories

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man recently woke up, walked out the front door and found a zombie…a zombie pole, that is.

“They are referred to as zombie poles and they are all over the place,” Jon Picciano, a Weedsport resident, said.

Jon Picciano is seeing double next to his driveway, as two telephone poles now populate his property.

A new one was put up last week and the old one that, so far, no one has taken down. Picciano said he tried calling Spectrum and Verizon, but both said it wasn’t their job to do. Picciano said NYSEG told him no, too.

“You’re the first one i thought of,” Picciano said. “After I got a definite no, no matter how many times I called, I said, ‘You know what, I’ll call Your Stories with NewsChannel 9, and that is what I did.”

Well, we got to emailing in search of answers and a few days later, NYSEG got back to us at NewsChannel 9, saying it would take down the poll.

Sure enough, a few days later, Picciano sent us a picture to prove the poles were gone.

The zombie poles, as they are known, are not unique to Weedsport. NewsChannel 9 has reported on them in the past, and it can be hard to find out who’s responsible for them.

In recent years, lawmakers have worked to try and have them taken down, but contacting your cable provider is a good first step in solving the pole problem.