SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Zac Brown Band is finally coming back to Syracuse next Summer on his “From The Fire” 2023 tour!

The country artist is coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on August 11 with fellow country music artists Marcus King and King Calaway as openers.

The band last toured at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in 2019 as they had to cancel their 2020 and 2021 show at the Amphitheater due to COVID-19.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time and “zamily” or the Zac family legacy presale starts Wednesday, December 14 at 9:00 a.m. following with regular “zamily” presale at 11:00 a.m. and VIP packages at 12:00 p.m.

All tickets will be sold on Live Nation and ticket prices may fluctuate, based on demand, at any time.

Learn more about his other upcoming dates on Zac Brown Band’s website.