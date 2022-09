Here is your chance to purchase this special 60th Anniversary Shirt in honor of NewsChannel 9’s first appearance on the air in Central New York on September 9, 1962.

Shirt Size Small $12.00 USD Medium $12.00 USD Large $12.00 USD 1X Large $12.00 USD 2X Large $14.00 USD 3X Large $14.00 USD 4X Large $14.00 USD