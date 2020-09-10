(WSYR-TV) — Here is your chance to purchase the 2021 Storm Team Calendar. It’s more than a calendar. It’s an almanac for each day with normal high and low temperatures, record temperatures and sunrise and sunset data for each day of the year.

You’ll also find important holidays, moon phases and monthly almanac information.

Of course, each month displays a picture from around the area submitted by viewers.

You can purchase the calendar below.