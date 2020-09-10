(WSYR-TV) — The NewsChannel 9 To-Go Box is packed with all sorts of NewsChannel 9 goodies, along with coupons.

Here’s what you will find in the box:

NewsChannel 9 T-Shirt

NewsChannel 9 Face Mask

2021 Storm Team Weather Calendar

NewsChannel 9 Cell Phone Wallet

$25 Gift Card to Limp Lizard

$10 Gift Card to Tops

2 Passes to the MOST

Certificate for 1 Dozen Donuts at Green Hills

By one get one free ice cream coupon at Byrne Dairy and Deli

Coupon for an Apple Cider Donut from Beak and Skiff

15% off coupon at the 1911 tasting room or distillery

Save 55 cents on any one package of Hoffman hot dogs or sausages

That’s $85 of items for just $40 (plus $8 shipping and handling).

You can purchase yours below.