Baron Daemon Book and CD

If you grew up in Central New York, or just like old-time TV, you’ll love this!

NewsChannel 9 WSYR is happy to offer a Trick or Treat surprise for fans of the legendary Baron Daemon!

You’ll get a DVD copy of our hour-long Halloween special, “Baron Daemon’s Fright Fest,” along with an autographed copy of the history of local TV, “Images of America: Syracuse Television,” by Christie Casciano, Tim Fox, and Lou Gulino.

The book from Arcadia Publishing chronicles the first 60 years of television broadcasting in Central New York.

All your favorite shows, all your favorite personalities, including exclusive photos from the private scrapbook of “The Baron” himself, NewsChannel 9 legend Mike Price!

The book and DVD together are worth over $40…yours for just $25 plus postage.