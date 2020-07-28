Florida police officers save three-year-old’s life

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola Police Officers are credited for saving a three-year-old who was found unresponsive floating in a swimming pool.
Pensacola Police say Officer Kyle Skipper and Officer Robert Lindblom came to the child’s rescue on June 13 in North Pensacola.
Officer Skipper arrived on the scene to see the child’s grandmother attempting CPR. Skipper picked up the child and started emergency procedures.
Officer Lindblom was preparing to use AED when the child took a small breath. The two officers kept her breathing until the Pensacola Fire Department and Escambia County EMS arrived and transported the child to the hospital.
“I’ve got a three year old girl..the same age..and a four year old son..yeah, it hits home,” Skipper said.
“For me personally, it was a reminder of why I put the uniform on every day…it’s helping people,” Lindholm said.
The pediatric physician told police the child would not have survived if it had not been for Officer Skipper and Officer Landblom’s quick actions.
LATEST STORIES
- As MLB grapples with coronavirus, Gov. Cuomo invites ball clubs to come play in New York
- 3 more states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, plus Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C.
- Explore and Visit Syracuse This Summer
- Celebrate National Milk Chocolate Day With Speach Family Candy Shoppe
- Local Company, HearStrong Paying It Forward To Help People Hear
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App