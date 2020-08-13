“I hope one of y’all pick me,” 9-year-old boy desperately wants a place to call home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Jordan strapped on some roller blades, and it didn’t take long for him to show us some impressive skills.



After our skating adventure Jordan took a relaxing ride on the pedal boats with his adoption worker.

Afterwards – Jordan was thrilled to meet some of his heroes. Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“What does that do?” Jordan asked the police officer.

He’s always been inspired by police officers.

“What do you want to be when you grow up?” Reporter Lacey Lett asked.

“A police,” Jordan said.

“Why do you want to be a police officer?” Lett asked.

“Because they’re fun and they protect people,” he said.

If Jordan looks familiar to you it’s because we featured him and his brother Braison three years ago at Frontier City.

Back then — the siblings lived in separate group homes.

“Oh, we like to do anything together, like bake and karate,” Jordan said.

Braison has since been adopted. And Jordan says he doesn’t get to see his little brother that much anymore.

Now, this 9-year-old just hopes he’ll soon find his own loving family.

“If you could go anywhere anywhere in the whole wide world where would it be?” Lett asked.

“To an adoption party for a home,” Jordan said.

And if he were granted three wishes?

“To have a family, and family, family. Those are the only wishes I have,” Jordan said.

It’s no secret a family would be a dream come true. Jordan lives at a group home now but would love a sense of normalcy and the unconditional love of a parent.

“I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad or just mom or just dad. I don’t really care,” Jordan said.

A family to eat mac and cheese together, ride bikes together and most of all…

“The reason it’s important is because so I could have some people to talk to anytime I need to,” Jordan said. “I hope one of y’all pick me.”

A child just looking for his place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.