Louisiana mom-to-be rescued from floodwaters

Adorable arrival for Laycee Dior, 6 pounds, 10 ounces

by: Wild Bill Wood and with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – In the middle of an an ambulance.

In the middle of a storm more powerful for New Orleans than Tropical Storm Cristobal.

A Louisiana mom-to-be, a 30-year-old beautician is ready now to have her new baby.

WGNO’s Bill Wood gets the scoop from the mom’s sister.

It’s the story that has an adorable happy ending with the birth of six-pound, ten-ounce baby girl, Laycee Dior.

Mom and baby expect to go home from the hospital Friday.



