Newsfeed Now: COVID cases on the rise; Recount in Georgia begins

(NEXSTAR) – Election officials in Georgia are beginning a hand tally of the presidential race, with all 159 counties required to start the count by 9 a.m. EST Friday.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

COVID RELIEF: Though the election has taken place, Democrats and Republicans still can’t come to an agreement on a new COVID-19 stimulus package.

In this photo taken Thursday, June 4, 2020, a pedestrian wearing a mask walks past reader board advertising a job opening for a remodeling company, in Seattle. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

MASTERS UNDERWAY: Considering all the things they do control, it’s comforting to know the weather remains beyond the reach of the green jackets at Augusta National.

Rickie Fowler, left, watches as Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates chipping into the hole at 16th green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

