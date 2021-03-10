Newsfeed Now: House expected to give final approval on COVID-19 relief bill; Disneyland looks to reopen in late April

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) — The House is expected to give final approval later this morning to the next round of coronavirus relief for millions of Americans. Washington Correspondent Jessi Turnure joins us live ahead of the vote.

Find out more information from News Nation.

Other stories in today’s show:

City of Tampa comes together to honor fallen officer: The officer who was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver is being honored for his many sacrifices across Tampa this week.

Officer Jesse Madsen lost his life after crashing into a wrong-way driver who was speeding down Interstate 275 early Tuesday morning. Police Chief Brian Dugan said Madsen had veered into the way of the oncoming car in order to save the lives of others.

See the full story on WFLA.

Law enforcement action difficult in street racing incidents: Traffic came to a standstill late Sunday night on Interstate 225 from Colfax Avenue to Alameda Avenue. Aurora police say about 600 to 800 cars were caught in the gridlock after illegal street racers blocked access to the southbound lanes.

Street racing groups have become sophisticated, using social media to connect with others and promote their races.

See the full story on KDVR.

Boulder Police need help identifying people caught on video during riot: Boulder Police have released 14 new images and one new video of individuals involved in violence and destruction of property during the riot over the weekend.

The images show individuals flipping a vehicle on its side, another kicking the flipped vehicle, some standing on top of vehicles and someone lighting a firework in the middle of the street.

See the full story on KDVR.

Video captures porch pirate struggling to steal hot tub from nurse: Home security footage captured a porch pirate stealing a 50-plus pound inflatable hot tub from a Kansas City woman’s porch in broad daylight.

Denise Gregory is a registered nurse and medical sales rep. In this pandemic, she has been busy. To relax and nurse a recent partial knee replacement surgery, her husband Joe ordered her an inflatable hot tub.

See the full story on FOX 4 .

Disneyland looks to reopen by late April: Disneyland is aiming to open by late April following a yearlong closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek announced Tuesday.

“Here in California, we’re encouraged by the positive trends we’re seeing and we’re hopeful they’ll continue to improve and we’ll be able to reopen our Parks to guests with limited capacity by late April,” Chapek said in a statement.

See the full story on KTLA.