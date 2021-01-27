Newsfeed Now: Pres. Biden orders 200M more COVID-19 vaccines, GoPro lost at bottom of ocean returned 6 years later

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Since the events of January 6, you’ve seen a huge push for impeachment, but there are still many lawmakers who stand against it, calling it a waste of time.

Other stories in today’s show:

BIDEN ORDERS 200M MORE COVID-19 VACCINES: President Joe Biden announced an update to his COVID-19 plan on Tuesday.

This is part of the administration’s latest effort to ramp up COVID vaccine allocation and distribution throughout the country.

The president has a goal to reach 100 million vaccinations in 100 days, and he says another 200 million is on the way.

STATES WAITING FOR MORE SUPPLY OF VACCINES: Across the nation, the mass-vaccination sites are ready to roll. All that’s missing is the vaccine and that is causing an enormous amount of frustration, not to mention health risks, for many of our frontline health workers and society’s most vulnerable.

Still, local officials are pressing on, promising that when the precious vaccine arrives, they’ll be there ready and waiting to get it in arms as fast as they can.

HOUSE CAT TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed that a central Arkansas house cat was found to be infected with COVID-19.

The cat, the first feline found to be infected with COVID-19 in Arkansas, is reported to have recovered and is healthy.

16-YEAR-OLD PILOT DELIVERS 5K PIECES OF PPE TO HOSPITAL: TJ Kim is not like many 16-year-olds, in fact, he’s not like many people.

On Sunday, the Virginia native flew an hour and a half from Leesburg, Va. to the North Central West Virginia Airport with 14 boxes containing about 5,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE). The delivery was for Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital whose chief administrative officer (CAO), Melissa Lockwood, met Kim on the runway.

HEALTH CARE WORKERS HOPE TO SCORE SUPER BOWL TICKETS TO CHEER ON CHIEFS: The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Super Bowl LV, and local health care workers are pumped for the possibility to score tickets.

Last week, the NFL announced it planned to give Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health care workers from across the U.S. to thank them for their dedication and sacrifice during the pandemic.

VIDEO CALLS CREATE RISE IN COSMETIC PROCEDURES: New research published in the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology reveals hours in front of video calls is leading some people to get cosmetic procedures. A team of dermatologists has coined the phrase “Zoom Dysmorphia.”

Dermatologist A. Shadi Kourosh, who works at Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts General Hospital Department of Dermatology, created the study with her peers.

Doctors say the images that we see of ourselves are often distorted and not a true reflection of what we really look like. “Zoom Dysmorphia” is used to describe people wanting to cosmetically change their features because of how they look on a video call. Kourosh says all those hours in front of the camera are prompting many people to get cosmetic procedures.

TEACHER GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK: An Arkansas teacher is helping people across the world through social media.

Claudine James teaches 7th grade English at Malvern Middle School.

She is one of many teachers who upload their lessons virtually as the country continues to navigate the pandemic. After facing some challenges connecting with her middle schoolers, she said she decided to go from YouTube to a newer site.

GOPRO FOUND AFTER 6 YEARS AT THE BOTTOM OF OCEAN: If you see more plastic waste washing up on our beaches you’re not alone, but do you ever stop to think about what’s lying underneath the water?

Fortunately, a local non-profit is trying to clean our coastlines and they made a discovery this month that GoPro would love to make a commercial out of.

