Newsfeed Now: Trump rally preparations; Mask requirement debate

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Preparations are underway in Tulsa as President Donald Trump is expected to hold his first rally since the pandemic started at the BOK Center Saturday night. KFOR’s Cassandra Sweetman reports.

Other stories in today’s show:

MASK MANDATE: Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration issued a statewide mandate to require the use of face masks in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. KRON’s Ashley Zavala reports.

FILE – In this June 9, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a protective mask on his face while speaking to reporters at Miss Ollie’s restaurant during the coronavirus outbreak in Oakland, Calif. Following a weekend that allowed California’s broadest reopening yet, Newsom on Monday, June 15, 2020, defended the state’s pace of easing coronavirus restrictions and said the economic harm they inflicted have negative health outcomes, too. “We have to recognize you can’t be in a permanent state where people are locked away for months and months and months and months on end,” he said, adding the state must consider the health impacts of seeing “lives and livelihoods completely destroyed. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool, File)

SCHOOLS RESUME: Texas public education students will resume in-person learning in the fall, the state’s education agency confirmed. KXAN’s Tom Miller joins the conversation.

Fort Worth Classroom File Photo from 2009 (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

REQUIRING A MASK: A farmers market in North Little Rock, AR is getting a lot of attention, both positive and negative, after enforcing that all customers must wear a face mask. KARK’s Haley Brooks reports.

