Newsfeed Now: Vice Presidential Debate preparations; Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – President Trump said in a tweet Tuesday night that he would sign a “stand alone” bill solely designed to give Americans a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

Other stories in today’s show:

DEBATE PREPARATIONS: Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger, California Sen. Kamala Harris, are set to face off in a debate that will offer starkly different visions for a country confronting escalating crises.

TRACKING DELTA: Hurricane Delta made landfall along the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula at 5:45 AM. Landfall was near Puerto Morelos.

REMEMBERING VAN HALEN: Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups and became elevated to the status of rock god, has died. He was 65.

REMEMBERING JOHNNY NASH: Johnny Nash, a singer-songwriter, actor and producer who rose from pop crooner to early reggae star to the creator and performer of the million-selling anthem “I Can See Clearly Now,” died Tuesday, his son said.

ALLEGED TORTURE: The children’s song, “Baby Shark,” is at the center of new abuse allegations against two Oklahoma County jailers and their supervisor.

