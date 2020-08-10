Suspected tagger, passenger arrested in Los Angeles after leading police on nearly 2-hour pursuit

Newsfeed Now

by: Sareen Habeshian

Posted: / Updated:

A suspected vandal led police on a pursuit starting in Bell around 10 p.m. Friday night, ending with a surrender in Huntington Park around 11:30 p.m.

Sky5 was overhead as the blue Suzuki sedan headed south on the 710 Freeway in the Bell area around 10:15 p.m.

At least six police units were following the car as it blew through red lights and intersections. A passenger could be seen inside the vehicle.

The sedan made its way into Vernon around 10:30 p.m. and then led police back to Bell minutes later.

The suspect made a U-turn on Florence Avenue around 10:40 p.m. as two helicopters hovered overhead. The Suzuki made its way onto the eastbound 105 Freeway at 10:50 p.m.

The vehicle continued to lead police through Cudahy past 11:10 p.m.

At 11:25 p.m., the suspect suddenly stopped the car in the middle of an intersection at Florence and Sante Fe avenues in Huntington Park. A driver and a passenger stuck their hands out of the front windows of the car and surrendered.

They were taken into custody at the scene.

Before the pursuit, officers observed the driver tagging a wall in the 5200 block of South Haul Lane, Bell police Sgt. Walker told KTLA.

As an officer tried to stop him, the person hopped into a car and took off, Walker said.

The suspected tagger fled with another passenger in the vehicle and allegedly tossed a handgun that was later recovered by officers.

Authorities did not identify the two people involved.

Earlier Friday, another car led authorities on a chase through southeast Los Angeles County following a failed traffic stop in Upland. The suspect driver and a passenger were taken into custody in Bell.

Correction: A previous version of this story included incorrect directions of the traffic on the freeways where the pursuit occurred. This post has been updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected